Metra train full of Cubs fans evacuated after fire

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Chicago Cubs fans heading home from the game had to evacuate a Metra train that caught fire.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Thursday in Evanston. An electrical fire underneath the cab of the train was the cause, according to the fire department.

There were about 400 passengers on the train when it caught fire.

Passengers were quickly removed -- and had to wait about an hour for another train.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.