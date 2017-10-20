Lake Forest's Wildlife Discovery Center will be hosting CROCtoberfest on Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Chicago Herpetological Society will be there to give short talks about crocodiles and their kin. Not to mention, you'll meet all of the animals in this video!
Meet sloths, owls, crocodiles and more at CROCtoberfest 2017
-
North suburban man’s life mission is to rescue exotic animals
-
Man arrested for smuggling live king cobras in potato chip containers
-
Hair-Preserving Innovation For Cancer Patients
-
Virginia boarding kennel, owner charged after investigations into recent dog deaths
-
Sports Feed previews Game 5 of the Cubs’ NLDS with the Nationals on Thursday
-
-
Kato Kaelin tweets support for Cubs – wait, what?
-
Innovations In Mammography
-
Trump will negotiate with Dems on health care
-
City of Chicago accepting nominations for Amazon sites
-
Teen carries injured teammate across finish line at cross country state championship
-
-
Activist begins walk from Chicago to DC to help stop gun violence
-
Chance the Rapper to grill at new Nando’s restaurant for CPS
-
Focus on Family: New school year, new friendships