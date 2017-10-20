Meet sloths, owls, crocodiles and more at CROCtoberfest 2017

Lake Forest's Wildlife Discovery Center will be hosting CROCtoberfest on Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The Chicago Herpetological Society will be there to give short talks about crocodiles and their kin. Not to mention, you'll meet all of the animals in this video!