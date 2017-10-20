× Man charged in attack of 70-year-old at CTA station in August

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with attacking a 70-year-old man at a CTA station in Lakeview.

Karon Cannon, 24, was arrested Wednesday in the August 7 violent robbery near the Red Line station in the 3900 block of Sheridan Road.

The elderly man was knocked down on a sidewalk, punched in the face, and robbed of his personal belongings.

The victim was unable to speak for nearly two months, and was only recently able to tell detectives what happened.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the station and released images of the suspect, which led to Cannon’s arrest.

Cannon is charged with armed robbery and felony aggravated battery.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.