List of 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon HQ2 revealed

CHICAGO — On Friday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner revealed the 10 Chicago-area sites proposed for Amazon’s planned second headquarters.
The proposed sites are:
- Lincoln Yards, a development along the Chicago River near Lincoln Park and Bucktown.
- The Downtown Gateway District, which includes space in Willis Tower and redevelopment of the old main post office and Union Station.
- City Center Campus, a proposed redevelopment of the state-owned Thompson Center in the Loop.
- The River District, a 37-acre development along the river and Halsted Street.
- The Burnham Lakefront, a Bronzeville development that includes the Michael Reese Hospital site.
- The 78, a development planned on 62 acres along the river between the South Loop and Chinatown.
- Fulton Market district properties controlled by multiple owners.
- Illinois Medical District redevelopment.
- The soon-to-be-vacated McDonald’s campus in Oak Brook.
- Development land on the longtime Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, where Zurich North America recently built a new headquarters.