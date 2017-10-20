Indiana man, 84, shoots at intruders on his property to protect grandson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- An 84-year-old man didn't wait for police to arrive when he saw a pair of intruders creeping around his property.

Robert Elliot tells WXIN he saw two masked men in a truck lurking around his home.

Surveillance video shows one of them using an ax to break down the door of a barn. A second suspect later appears.

Elliot says when he saw the robbers getting close to another home where his grandson was staying, he grabbed his gun and opened fire.

No one was injured in the shooting, and two suspects were caught.

They now face burglary charges.

Police are also looking for a 3rd suspect.