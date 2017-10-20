Choir! Choir! Choir! and The WGN Morning News Men’s Glee Club Perform a Beatles Classic!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Saturday, Oct. 21

Lyric Opera House

20 N Wacker Dr

(312) 332-2244

www.lyricopera.org/

choirchoirchoir.com

Daveed Goldman and Nobu Adilman (AKA “DaBu”) started Choir! Choir! Choir! as a weekly drop in, no-commitment singing event in February 2011. Now happening twice weekly, and open to anyone who likes to sing new arrangements of pop songs, C!C!C! boasts a dedicated and passionate membership of inspired singers from in and around Toronto, Canada.

They recently hit the road to bring the magic of Choir! Choir! Choir! to music festivals by teaching their arrangements to local choirs and holding singing workshops.