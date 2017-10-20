Chicago’s new Apple Store on Michigan Avenue opens today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A new Apple Store on Michigan Avenue opens today in Chicago's historic Pioneer Court.

The store features finely crafted glass walls and cascading stairs that overlook the Chicago Riverfront.

To celebrate the opening, Apple will host "The Chicago Series," a month-long set of educational events that will encourage attendees to pursue their passions.

Apple's store was designed with consideration to the site's history.

"It unites a historic city plaza that had been cut off from the water, giving Chicago a dynamic new arena that flows effortlessly down to the river," Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer, said in a press release.

Apple intends to transform the plaza into a town hall area where visitors can experience the riverfront in a way they have not before.

"There was activity in the plaza, but the river edge was unloved. So, we said you have to not just put a building here. You have to fix the urban setting," architect Stefan Behling told WGN News.

Architects decided to break the river's edge down and create cascading steps down to the river. Now, Apple will hold it's Chicago Series to promote the store as a community space. The series features workshops in art, design, and technology that will encourage participants to work with local nonprofits.

Apple Michigan Avenue opens today at 5 p.m. Registration for “The Chicago Series” and today at Apple events is available at apple.com/today