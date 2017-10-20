Chicago police looking to find owners of stolen loot recovered in Maywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO--Stolen items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have been recovered from a home in Maywood, and Chicago Police are now trying to find all the owners.

The recovered items include power tools, bicycles, snow blowers, lawn mowers and other household items with an approximate value of $500,000.

Police displayed the items at the 25th District station, 5555 W. Grand Ave. They say many of the items may have been stolen from people on the Northwest and West Sides.

People who have been victims of property theft are encouraged to stop by the station to see if their items are there.