Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Spurs

* The Spurs and the Bulls have split their last six meetings, with the home team winning all six of these contests.

* San Antonio won its first 13 road games of the 2016-17 season, which was one victory shy of tying the all-time NBA record for the most consecutive road wins from the start of a season (set by Golden State in 2015-16).

* The Bulls have no players on their roster who is older than 29 years old. Entering this weekend, the average age of Chicago’s active roster (24 yrs, 88 days) was the youngest in the NBA.

* Kawhi Leonard (quad) set out the Spurs’ season-opening win over the Timberwolves. San Antonio has now won its last four games when Leonard has not played; the All-Star appeared in a career-high 74 contests in 2016-17.

* LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 10 rebounds in San Antonio’s season opener. He had just two games with 25+ points and 10+ boards last season.

* Lauri Markkanen had 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday’s loss to Toronto. He was the first Bulls’ player to have 15+ points and 8+ boards in his NBA debut since both Andres Nocioni (17/14) and Luol Deng (18/10) did it against the Nets, November 5, 2004. At least since 1985-86, no Chicago player has had 15+ points and 8+ boards in his first 2+ career games.