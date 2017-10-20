× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Arizona

* The Blackhawks have won each of their last seven games versus the Coyotes, their longest active win streak versus any Western Conference opponent. Chicago won all but one of the seven games by multiple goals, outscoring Arizona, 34-18, during the streak.

* The Blackhawks lost at home to the Oilers, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday, their second straight loss (the first time Chicago has lost consecutive games this season). The Blackhawks have scored no more than two goals in each of their last four games after never scoring fewer than three in their first four.

* The Coyotes lost at home to the Stars, 5-4, on Thursday to move to 0-6-1, the only team still winless this season. The last team to fail to win any of its first eight games was the 2015-16 Blue Jackets (won their ninth game of the season).

* Patrick Kane recorded a hat trick when the Blackhawks last faced the Coyotes last season, and has totaled 19 points (nine goals and 10 assists) in 10 games versus Arizona since the start of the 2013-14 season. His nine goals versus Arizona since 2013-14 are the second most by any player versus the Coyotes over that span (Joe Pavelski – 13).

* Derek Stepan scored his first two goals of the season on Thursday. Stepan also added an assist in the loss, giving him three points in his last game after totaling three points in his first six games this season.

* Clayton Keller had two goals on Thursday, his second multi-goal game this season (and the second of his career). Keller also added an assist in the loss, his first career three-point game.