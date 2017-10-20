Dear Tom,

Barometric readings in weather reports are corrected for altitude so that they show what the pressure would be at sea level, but the same does not happen with temperature. The temperature typically drops three degrees for every thousand feet of altitude, so why isn’t it corrected for sea level as well?



Steve Warner,

Evanston

Dear Steve,

Temperature is not corrected to sea level because people are much more sensitive to temperature and temperature changes than they are to air pressure and pressure changes. People want to know what the temperature actually is, but air pressure is of minor importance (except for specialized purposes). People are sensitive to temperature fluctuations of a few degrees, but even very large air pressure changes (one inch of mercury, for example) are unnoticeable.