Baby safe after being left in Target shopping cart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A baby is safe after being left in a Target shopping cart, according to KFSM.

Emergency officials responded to the store on Thursday after an employee found the child in a shopping cart near the store’s entrance.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy told KHBS it appears the mother was “preoccupied” when she left the baby alone in the cart and described the incident as an “honest mistake.”

Police are mandatory reporters, which means the incident will be reported to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

Charges are unlikely, Murphy told KFSM.