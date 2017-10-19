× With Olczyk back in the booth, Oilers beat the Blackhawks in overtime

CHICAGO – For a second-straight night, one of the highlights of the evening came from the man high above the ice surface.

For the second-straight night, Eddie Olczyk was in the booth serving as the color commentator for the Blackhawks’ broadcast. He did so against the Blues in St. Louis on Wednesday and was back on Thursday night when the team hosted the Oilers at the United Center.

Here's Something Happy, Chicago Fans. Eddie Olczyk gets a standing ovation at the Hawks game tonight. Calling game for @WGNTV. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZETKTxRoeG — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 20, 2017

The over 21,000 fans gave the broadcaster, who is in the middle of treatments for Colon Cancer, a standing ovation who chanted his name when he was put on the video board in the first period. It was one of the more touching moments of the young regular season as Olczyk is working on a limited schedule for the next six months.

At least on Thursday, the Blackhawks gave him a better game to watch. After getting beaten by the Blues by three goals, the team engaged in an entertaining 60 minutes of hockey that went to an overtime session. Unfortunately, Olczyk saw the Blackhawks drop the contest in the extra 2-1 on Mark Letestu’s second goal of the season with just 16 seconds left.

It was the first goal that either team scored following the first period. Patrick Kane got the Blackhawks on the board 7:33 into the game but the Oilers responded by the end of the period with a goal from Patrick Maroon to make it 1-1.

The goaltenders held it scoreless after that till the Oilers broke through on a power play in the closing seconds of overtime. Blackhawks backup Anton Forsberg put in a yeoman’s effort in net, stopping 40 of 42 Edmonton shots to give the Blackhawks their 10th point of the season.