Teams and fans rally behind young boy who lost baseball cards in wildfires

The White Sox and the Cubs are chipping in to help a young baseball fan who’s lost everything in the California wildfires

9-year-old Loren Jaden Smith lost his entire baseball collection of hats, balls and jerseys in the fire.

He wrote a letter to the Oakland A’s talking about his loss and his love for baseball.

The A’s spread the word on social media asking other big league teams to step in and help.

Young @Athletics fan pens heartbreaking letter to team after losing all of his baseball memorabilia in the #NorthBayFires #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5dNDt5PLkY — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) October 15, 2017

If you'd like to donate baseball memorabilia to our pal Loren, please send items to the address below and we’ll make sure they get to him. pic.twitter.com/xI3ZwWWfNA — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 16, 2017

The White Sox responded by sending signed balls and an assortment of team gear.

We’d love to help out the baseball family. There’s some White Sox swag on its way to you, Loren! pic.twitter.com/pRYoVF6yjZ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 17, 2017

And the Cubs chipped in too with some hats, balls and team swag of their own.

In case you need a favorite NL team, Loren! pic.twitter.com/BnU9eqbv1H — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 17, 2017

Other MLB teams joined the effort.

Hey Loren, we got a package with your name on it on the way! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/krjS5mdiRY — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) October 16, 2017

We’ve got a Padres pack on its way for Loren—including an autographed Mark McGwire baseball 🤗 pic.twitter.com/IWXQ8VDUUb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) October 16, 2017

📬 Just dropped all of this in the mail for you, Loren! 👍 pic.twitter.com/fKmcZf6voC — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 16, 2017

Baseball fans in general have also rallied behind Loren.

Nothing much, but sending a few unopened pack Loren's way! pic.twitter.com/QhaSDbquSk — Brandon Proy (@bproy2010) October 18, 2017

Loren, this unopened box of 1987 @topps baseball cards is headed your way. Glad you are safe! #Rookies Canseco, McGwire, Bonds, Bo Jackson pic.twitter.com/1xoJToeCyE — GridDragon (@GridironDragon) October 17, 2017

