Teams and fans rally behind young boy who lost baseball cards in wildfires

The White Sox and the Cubs are chipping in to help a young baseball fan who’s lost everything in the California wildfires
9-year-old Loren Jaden Smith lost his entire baseball collection of hats, balls and jerseys in the fire.
He wrote a letter to the Oakland A’s talking about his loss and his love for baseball.
The A’s spread the word on social media asking other big league teams to step in and help.
The White Sox responded by sending signed balls and an assortment of team gear.
And the Cubs chipped in too with some hats, balls and team swag of their own.
Other MLB teams joined the effort.
Baseball fans in general have also rallied behind Loren.