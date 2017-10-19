School named after Confederate president to be renamed after Barack Obama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, Miss. -- A school named after Confederate President Jefferson Davis will soon be renamed after former President Barack Obama.

The Jackson School Board voted to rename Davis Magnet International Baccalaureate School for President Obama earlier this month.

They believe the name will be more fitting for their school, which is 98 percent African American.

The school intends "to reflect a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves," PTA President Janelle Jefferson said.

Jefferson Davis Magnet School will become Barack Obama Magnet School next year.

State rankings show the magnet school is the top academic performer of all elementary schools in Mississippi.