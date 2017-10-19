Reports of white powder found inside envelope at United Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Emergency crews responded to the United Center Thursday night after reports of a white powder found inside an envelope, mailed to the building.

According to unconfirmed police scanner traffic,the powder was contained to the mailroom.

A hazardous materials team with the Chicago Fire Department is checking it out. Fire officials say no one is being evacuated at this time.

The Blackhawks play at the UC at 7:30 p.m. on WGN-TV. No word if this will have any impact on the game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.