CHICAGO — Governor Bruce Rauner wants to build a new University of Illinois campus in the South Loop.

The plan will be announced this morning. Rauner says he has lined up $200 million in private donations to help cover building costs.

He would also like to contribute any money the state gets by selling the Thompson Center in the Loop.

The South Loop was actually the first choice for what eventually became the U-of-I/Chicago in the West Loop.