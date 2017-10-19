Lunchbreak: Pasta carbonara salmone

Chef Daniel Lynam

Vapiano

58 E. Ontario Street

Chicago

44 S. Wabash Avenue

Chicago

us.vapiano.com/en/home/

Pasta Carbonara Salmone

Ingredients:

1 Tbs olive oil (for frying)

2 1/2 ounces (about 5 Tbs) smoked salmon, in strips

1/2 ounce (about 1 Tbs) – white onions, diced

6 1/2 ounces pasta, spaghetti or your choice

1/2 cup or 8 Tbs heavy cream

1/2 ounce (about 1 Tbs) Grana Padano, grated

1 egg yolk

salt and black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons parsley, chopped

1/2 ounce (about 1 Tbs) Grana Padano, freshly grated

a couple leaves parsley

Directions:

Cook pasta in pot of boiling water according to directions on package.

Place smoked salmon in a pan/wok with the cold oil and place onions on top – over medium heat. When the color of the smoked salmon has changed, mix everything and continue frying until also the onions get some color.

Deglaze the pan with heavy cream and add Grana Padano. Boil up once, stirring constantly. Turn heat off.

Crack egg in bowl and use only the yolk – put in pan, turn heat back on to medium and stir the egg yolk into the sauce, stirring constantly until the sauce emulsifies. Turn heat off.

Season with salt & pepper. Now add the cooked pasta and parsley to the pan/wok, mix everything well and place in a pasta bowl.

Garnish with freshly grated Grana Padano and parsley leaves.