Local band invited to march in London’s holiday parade

From the football stadium of Downer's Grove North High School to the streets of London. Marching band students received the offer of a lifetime today.

They were extended a regal invitation. It was a huge honor for the marching band which was hand selected by scouts from London’s New Year's Day parade committee.

To celebrate, the band gave the former Lord Mayor of Westminster and London’s parade director a sampling of their music today.

Last year the band was asked to march at Disneyworld. This latest invite puts them on an even bigger stage with London’s New Year's Day parade broadcast to a viewing audience of over three million.

The route steps off from Piccadilly Square and then winds past historic monuments before finishing in front of Westminster Abbey. It is two times the size of New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade with crowds averaging half a million.