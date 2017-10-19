× FBI busts nationwide child sex trafficking ring

More than 80 children, including a 3-month-old girl, have been rescued in a nationwide crackdown on child sex trafficking.

The FBI also arrested more than 120 people, including two from northern Illinois.

During the sweep agents and officers staged operations in hotels, casinos, truck stops and online.

27 women were arrested for prostitution and four pimps were cited in the operation.

FBI director Christopher Wray said the agency has “no greater mission than to protect our nation’s children from harm.”