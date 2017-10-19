Emanuel calling for more money for public safety in 2018 budget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling for more money for public safety in next year's budget.

The mayor went out running with police cadets in Lake Shore Park early Thursday morning.

Emanuel presented his 2018 budget and once again, Chicago residents are being asked to pay more.

The budget totals $ 8.6 billion, 289-million more than this year.

It calls for more money for public safety and youth programs.

To pay for it: homeowners will see an increase in property taxes.

There will also be a $1.10 per month tax increase on cell phones and land-line phones.

Uber and Lyft passengers will pay more for their rides, from 52-cents to 67-cents for a city tax.