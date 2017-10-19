Deana Martin sings for the morning news crew and promotes her upcoming show in Chicago.
Deana Martin promotes upcoming show in Chicago
-
Actor, comedian Bill Bellamy’s hilarious interview with Morning News
-
Martin Truex Jr previews playoff race at Chicagoland
-
Band Called Catch on the Morning News Music Lounge
-
WGN hosts broadcast camp for young journalists
-
Marilyn Manson injured after falling off stage prop, cancels Oct. tour dates
-
-
Chicago teen found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer
-
Rev. Al Sharpton discusses plans to combat Chicago violence
-
Family of girl found dead in hotel freezer takes issue with investigation
-
Halle Berry on her Chicago days, new movie ‘Kidnap’
-
Kenneka Jenkins’ loved ones demanding FBI involvement in death investigation
-
-
WGN anchor loses it over ‘that’s what she said’ joke mash-up from ‘The Office’
-
A little team bonding for the early crew
-
Detectives investigate death of woman found in hotel freezer