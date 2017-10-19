Cubs win, force Game 5 against Dodgers tonight at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have forced a fifth game in the National League Championship Series by hitting three solo homers in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Javier Baez homered twice and Willson Contreras hit a solo shot to back Jake Arrieta , who gave up a run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner homered for the Dodgers, who ended their team-record, six-game postseason winning streak.

Manager Joe Maddon got ejected for the second time in this series in the eighth, and a packed Wrigley Field crowd watched Davis get Cody Bellinger to ground into a game-ending double play.

Maddon was heavily criticized for not using Davis during a 4-1 loss in Game 2. This time, the Cubs closer threw 48 pitches to finish the job.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Wrigley Field, with Jose Quintana pitching for Chicago against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.