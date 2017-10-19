× Cubs Game 5 Notes For Thursday vs. LA Dodgers

* The Cubs extended the series with a 3-2 win in Game 4 on Wednesday. Chicago is 5-0 when facing elimination since the beginning of the 2016 postseason.

* All five runs scored in Game 4 came from solo homers. That is the first time in postseason history that five or more solo home runs accounted for all of the runs scored in a playoff game.

* The Dodgers’ pitching staff has posted a 1.80 ERA so far in this series, which would be the lowest by any National League team in an LCS since the 1995 Atlanta Braves (1.15 ERA).

* Clayton Kershaw has allowed five home runs in two starts this postseason and his 15 homers allowed in the playoffs since 2009 are the most in the majors. Kershaw is 1-4 with a 5.12 ERA in six career LCS starts.

* Including Game 1 of this series, Jose Quintana has posted a 0.95 ERA in three career starts against the Dodgers, but his team has lost all three contests. Including Game 3 of the NLDS against the Nationals, the Cubs are 8-1 at home this season with Quintana as their starting pitcher.

* Justin Turner is batting .385 during this series and his .378 career average in the postseason is the highest by any batter all-time with a minimum of 100 plate appearances.

* Javier Baez hit two solo home runs in Chicago’s Game 4 win, becoming the first Cubs player with a multi-HR game in the playoffs since Aramis Ramirez in Game 4 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins.