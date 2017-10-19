CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 19: Chris Taylor #3 of the Los Angeles Dodgers slides into home plate to score a run past Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game five of the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field on October 19, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Cubs facing elimination – again – in Game 5
CHICAGO — Game 5 of the NLCS is underway at Wrigley Field and it’s another win or go home situation for the Cubs.
Jose Quintana is pitching for the Cubs against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Cubs avoided a sweep last night, holding off the Dodgers 3-2. Chicago closer Wade Davis held on for a six-out save in Game 4, but that means the Cubs will have to look elsewhere for the late innings in Game 5.