× Cubs facing elimination – again – in Game 5

CHICAGO — Game 5 of the NLCS is underway¬† at Wrigley Field and it’s another win or go home situation for the Cubs.

Jose Quintana is pitching for the Cubs against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Cubs avoided a sweep last night, holding off the Dodgers 3-2. Chicago closer Wade Davis held on for a six-out save in Game 4, but that means the Cubs will have to look elsewhere for the late innings in Game 5.

Cubs fans are nervous but feeling good.