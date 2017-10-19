× Cubs facing elimination – again – in Game 5

CHICAGO — Game 5 of the NLCS is underway at Wrigley Field and it’s another win or go home situation for the Cubs.

Jose Quintana is pitching for the Cubs against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

The Dodgers hold a 3-1 lead in the series. The Cubs avoided a sweep last night, holding off the Dodgers 3-2. Chicago closer Wade Davis held on for a six-out save in Game 4, but that means the Cubs will have to look elsewhere for the late innings in Game 5.

Cubs fans are nervous but feeling good.