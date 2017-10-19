× Bulls Game Notes For Thursday @ Toronto

* The Raptors snapped their 11-game losing streak to the Bulls after picking up a 122-120 overtime win in the last meeting between the two teams (March 21, 2017). DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 42 points.

* The Bulls generated 14.7 percent of their points off second-chance opportunities last season, the highest in the league. Chicago averaged 15.1 second-chance points per game, which was also the highest in the league last season.

* After putting up 109.6 points per game from October thru January last season, the Raptors averaged just 102.8 points for the rest of the season, which was the largest drop off (-6.8) in the NBA.

* After shooting 22.0 percent from beyond the arc in 2015-16, Jerian Grant shot 36.6 percent from three last season, which was the largest improvement (+14.6 percent) in the NBA (minimum 100 attempts each season).

* DeMar DeRozan scored 25+ points in 11 of his first 12 games of the 2016-17 season, and became the first Raptor to finish in the top five (fifth) in scoring average (27.3) since Vince Carter in 2000-01 (27.6 – fifth).

* Kyle Lowry is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists over his last eight games against the Bulls.