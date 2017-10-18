× Walgreens to add 300 jobs in Chicago for technology center

CHICAGO — Walgreens says it’ll add 300 jobs to its Chicago office to create a new technology center.

The jobs will be new hires and relocations from the company headquarters in suburban Deerfield.

Company officials said in a statement Tuesday that Walgreens is working to expand its Chicago office space to create a technology center, which will house the company’s retail and pharmacy technology team along with workers in digital, mobile and e-commerce divisions.

The president of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is Alex Gourlay, who says the new center will help beef up state-of-the-art systems.

The drugstore giant employs about 3,500 people in Chicago, where it has more than 130 stores.