Thousands of African kids proud bike owners thanks to Chicago organization

Hundreds of kids in Africa are getting bikes from the streets of Chicago.

It's the eighth shipment of bicycles under the Bikes for Lesotho Foundation. The organization has put thousands of kids on two wheels.

For years, Dave Gorman, Jeff Tepema and Working Bikes have gathered donated bikes and gave them new life by refurbishing and shipping them to regions in Africa.

Prior to 2012, bikes were virtually non-existent in Lesotho. Thanks to Chicago's efforts, over 5,000 kids in that region are proud bike owners.