Temps climb as we head toward weekend
-
Temps climb after cooler weekend
-
Temps will drop – but the climb next week
-
Temps climb headed into weekend
-
Temps rise after mild weekend
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
-
Weekend will be both warm and cool
-
Rains move in ahead of weekend
-
Showers possible as weekend nears
-
Cooler through the weekend
-
Warm weekend kicks off a stretch of 80s
-
-
Cooler temps last the week
-
Temps drop as weekend gets closer
-
Skies clearing, temps in 80s starting Tuesday