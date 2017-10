Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A beautiful day for sailing is turning into trouble on the water.

A spokesperson for Evanston said a windsurfer and a sailboat both capsized on Lake Michigan near the Dempster Street Beach.

The sailboat had two passengers.

The Coast Guard was called to the scene and brought in those passengers.

A lifeguard boat retrieved the windsurfer.

The windsurfer was taken to the hospital as a precaution due to minor hypothermia.