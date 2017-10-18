Robbers knock woman unconscious, rob her in Fulton Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police are looking for the men who knocked a woman unconscious during a robbery in the Fulton Market neighborhood.

One man is seen on surveillance video running away after stealing her gym bag and cell phone.

Kari Underly has lived in the Fulton Market neighborhood near the West Loop for the last 15 years.

“The next day I took my dogs for a walk at 5 a.m. and for the first time I was scared,” Underly said.

After hearing about a brutal attack and robbery---just a couple blocks from her home.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking to a spin class at the gym near Fulton and Aberdeen.

She saw a young, slender black man approaching in a bright pink hoodie and faded jeans and said, “Good morning” to him. He then knocked the woman to the ground so hard--she lost consciousness---then stole her gym bag and cell phone.

“Some of the folks heard the screaming came out the guy who they saw running jumped in a black car and took off,” she said. “She was bleeding I believe she had staples put in her head a good friend lives in the building with her and said she's traumatized and rightfully so,” Underly said.

One woman--who wanted to remain anonymous--said she saw the same suspect with the pink hoodie along with another man in a red sweatshirt just 20 minutes before the attack happened and called the police three separate times to report them.

“I noticed one of the suspects walking briskly in front of my car and it caught my attention. I saw them following a woman very closely,” she said.

She's horrified about the crime and that her calls didn't prevent the woman from being victimized.

“I'm sad we couldn't stop it from happening and she has a whole community rallying behind her to find these people,” she said.

Police said 15 minutes later they robbed someone else.