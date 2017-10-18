Photos released of robbery, attack of 81-year-old at CTA Brown Line station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police released surveillance pictures from an attack on an elderly man at the CTA Brown Line’s Wabash station.

Police said a man tried to steal the elderly man's phone on Monday night. The two got into a scuffle, and the victim fell down the platform stairs.

The victim has a cut to the head, bruising and bleeding on the brain.

He was taken to a hospital and admitted to intensive care.

The suspect is described as a black male about 19 to 34 years old, with a dark brown complexion. He was wearing a black do-rag black t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.