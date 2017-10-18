Midday Fix: Halloween themed healthy treats

Lisa Carlson, Chef and Culinary Nutritionist

iCOOK After School

www.icookafterschool.com

Event:

The Frightfully Fit Feast

Saturday, October 28

4:15 pm

Chicago Children’s Theatre, The Station

100 S. Racine Ave.

Chicago

Tickets: $20 per family member or $68 for a family of four. Each additional family member is only $15.

For more information:

Frankenstein Wrap

Servings: 2 adult servings or 4 smaller servings

Ingredients:

2 spinach tortillas

2 Tablespoons red-pepper hummus or Boursin garlic-herbs cheese spread

2 oz. sliced turkey

1 small English cucumber, sliced lengthwise

handful of arugula

2 slices of cheddar or provolone cheese

a few black olives and red-pepper slices for decoration

Directions:

Warm the tortilla in the oven. Spread hummus or boursin cheese over each tortilla. Top it off with turkey, cucumber and arugula. Fold it up. Decorate with cheese, red pepper and black olives to make it look like a Frankenstein face. Use a little hummus to make vegetables stick to wrap.

Mini Tangerine Pumpkins

Servings: makes 5

Ingredients:

5 Tangerines, peeled

1 cucumber

Directions:

Cut one long strip out of cucumber. Then cut it into 1/2 inch pieces to insert into the top of the peeled tangerines to look like mini pumpkins.

Screaming Ghosts

Servings: Makes 4

Ingredients:

2 bananas

4 large chocolate chips

8 mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Peel bananas and cut in half. Use two small chocolate chips and one large chocolate chip per half of banana to eyes and mouth for your ghosts.

Bobbi’ for Caramel Apples sticks

Servings: Makes six individual caramel-apple sticks

Ingredients:

one apple cut into even slices

one can of ginger ale (optional)

dark melting chocolate

white melting chocolate

1 Tablespoon of chopped nuts (toasted walnuts if nut-free)

1 Tablespoon of unsweetened coconut flakes

1 Tablespoon of mini dark chocolate chips

1 can of caramel

1 graham cracker, crumbled

Directions:

Tip: dip apple slices in ginger ale to prevent from turning dark, if not planning on eating right away. Melt dark and white chocolate. You can make different flavor combinations as recommended here or experiment with your kids. Dip a couple of apple slices into dark chocolate, roll one in chopped nuts and the other one in coconut flakes. Dip a slice of an apple in white chocolate and cover with graham crackers crumbs. Dip a slice of an apple into caramel and roll in dark chocolate chips. Mix and match as desired.

Witches’ Eyeballs

Servings: Makes 8 stuffed egg halves

Ingredients:

4 hard-cooked eggs

1/2 ripe avocado, seeded and peeled

1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh cilantro

1 teaspoon lemon juice

3 Tablespoons regular or light mayonnaise (more if needed)

1/4 teaspoon salt (optional)

a few black and green olives, sliced

sriracha sauce for decoration (optional)

Directions:

Peel the hard-cooked eggs and cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out the yolks and place in a mixing bowl. Add in avocado, cilantro, lemon juice, mayo and salt and mix until smooth. Using a piping bag or spoon, place avocado filling into the egg halves. Decorate with black or green olives to look like eyeballs. Use toothpick dipped into sriracha sauce to add bloodshot streaks if desired.

Pumpkin Patch Dip

Servings: dip for 4

Ingredients:

2 cups vanilla-flavored Greek Yogurt

2/3 cup pumpkin butter or canned pumpkin

2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Optional toppings: toasted walnuts, chopped or caramel chips

apple, thinly sliced

ginger cookies

Directions:

Whisk together yogurt, pumpkin butter or canned pumpkin, and cinnamon until well combined. This recipe is fun to serve in a small pumpkin that has been cored and seeded. You can top your dip with toasted walnuts or caramel chips. Serve with sliced apples and ginger cookies for dipping.

Pizza Mummies

Servings: Makes 4 mini pizzas

Ingredients:

2 Whole wheat English Muffins, cut in half

4 Tablespoons of Pizza Sauce

mini pepperoni slices (optional)

2 mozzarella cheese sticks

2 pitted black olives

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400F. Toast wheat slices in oven for 3-4 minutes. Remove mini pizzas from the oven and spread 1 Tablespoon of the pizza sauce on each half. Top with pepperoni if desired. Peel the mozzarella sticks into strings and arrange on top of the pizza to look like mummies. Place slices of black olives on top to resemble eyes. Bake for 3-4 minutes, until the cheese melts.

Spooky Eyeball Tacos

Servings: Makes 6 Tacos

Ingredients:

1/2 pound ground turkey or beef, seasoned with taco seasoning and cooked

6 taco shells

1/2 cup fresh salsa

1/2 cup guacamole

1/4 cup sour cream (or plain Greek yogurt)

hand full of shredded lettuce

1/2 cup shredded cheese

2 black olives, pitted and sliced

Directions:

To assemble tacos, fill each taco with ground turkey or beef, salsa, guacamole, lettuce and top with shredded cheese. Add two dollops of sour cream or Greek yogurt to each taco and top with black olives to make them look like eyeballs.