Stephanie Mansour

3 in 1 Exercises to Make Your Workout Faster and Efficient

Side Lunge, bent over row, and overhead press = 3 exercises in 1.

Work your legs, glutes, upper back, and shoulders in this full body move.

Side plank with thread the needle + half push up = 3 exercises in 1.

Work your side waist, abs, obliques, upper back, and arms in this full body move.