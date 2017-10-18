Lunchbreak: Garlic prawns

Chef Sandy Chen

Koi

624 Davis Street

Evanston

(847) 866-6969

www.koievanston.com

Garlic Prawns

Ingredients:

8 ounces of shrimp

1/4 cup of green peppers, chopped

1/8 cup of red peppers, chopped

1/8 cup of Spanish onions, chopped

1/8 cup of green onions, chopped

1 Tablespoon of minced garlic

1/3 cup of corn starch

1 whole egg

Sauce

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of chicken stock

1 teaspoon of rice wine

1 teaspoon of white pepper

Directions:

Take your shrimp and season with salt. Dredge the shrimp in the egg then corn starch and deep fry in about a 1/2 cup oil (chef uses 100% soy bean oil or canola oil) until the texture is a light golden brown (approximately 2-3 minutes). While shrimp are frying, add 2 teaspoons of oil, garlic and vegetables to the hot wok. Saute vegetables and add the remainder of ingredients, including the shrimp from fryer. Toss to meld flavors together and plate.