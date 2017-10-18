Lunchbreak: Garlic prawns

Chef Sandy Chen
Koi
624 Davis Street
Evanston
(847) 866-6969
www.koievanston.com
Garlic Prawns
Ingredients:
8 ounces of shrimp
1/4 cup of green peppers, chopped
1/8 cup of red peppers, chopped
1/8 cup of Spanish onions, chopped
1/8 cup of green onions, chopped
1 Tablespoon of minced garlic
1/3 cup of corn starch
1 whole egg
Sauce
1 teaspoon of salt
1 teaspoon of sugar
1 teaspoon of chicken stock
1 teaspoon of rice wine
1 teaspoon of white pepper
Directions:
Take your shrimp and season with salt. Dredge the shrimp in the egg then corn starch and deep fry in about a 1/2 cup oil (chef uses 100% soy bean oil or canola oil) until the texture is a light golden brown (approximately 2-3 minutes). While shrimp are frying, add 2 teaspoons of oil, garlic and vegetables to the hot wok. Saute vegetables and add the remainder of ingredients, including the shrimp from fryer. Toss to meld flavors together and plate.