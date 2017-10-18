× Kenny Chesney‏ coming to Chicago this summer

CHICAGO — Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around The Sun” tour to Chicago this summer.

He’ll be performing at Soldier Field on Saturday, July 28.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will also be performing on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Chesney has recently been involved in Hurricane Irma relief. His home in the U.S. Virgin Islands was destroyed, but he managed to shelter and help evacuate 17 people during the storm.