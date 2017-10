Cubs fans, meet your latest bandwagoner. His name is Kato Kaelin.

U think the NETWORKS want a @Dodgers @Yankees World Series?WORST call in the history of @MLBONFOX @mlb. Now I want Dodgers 2 lose. Go @Cubs — Kato Kaelin (@Kato_Kaelin) October 19, 2017

Kaelin tweeted what seemed to be a response to the controversial “foul tip” call that also got Cubs manager Joe Maddon ejected.

The Cubs appreciated the support.

And so did a few other fans.

When Kato and I agree in baseball, it’s not opinion. It’s FACT https://t.co/VmX3u6BEH2 — Salty Cubs Fan (@CubsSalty) October 19, 2017

Kato might be the guy to get us out of this jam. https://t.co/NBSrgxBX8A — Sam Boykin (@samboykin) October 19, 2017

One user even pointed out Kaelin’s loyalty to the Milwaukee Brewers.