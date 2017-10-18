× Judge wants to hear from journalist about leaked documents in Laquan McDonald case

CHICAGO — A new development in the case of the police officer charged with killing Laquan McDonald.

The judge wants to hear from a journalist.

The judge agreed to a defense request for testimony from an independent journalist, who was the first to write about the shooting of McDonald by officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014.

The defense alleges that Jamie Kalven obtained leaked documents.

At issue is whether those documents contained protected police reports that cannot be used against officers in a criminal proceeding.