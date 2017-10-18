Josh is back at Wrigley Field to preview Game 4 of the NLDS on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Six days later, the Cubs season hangs in the balance once again. Only this time one win is not going to keep their season alive.

This time Joe Maddon's team will need four-consecutive wins over the Dodgers to survive the NLCS and get to their second-straight World Series. Only one team in Major League Baseball has done so through the years, so it's an understatement to say their team's backs are against the wall.

For the second-straight day, Josh Frydman was live at Wrigley Field for pregame coverage of Game 4 of the Cubs-Dodgers series, one the team has to win in order to keep their World Series title defense alive.

He joined Sports Feed to discuss the game with Jarrett Payton and you can watch that in the video above.