Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles Dodgers go for a four-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field this evening.

It's a matchup of well-rested pitchers. The Dodgers send left-hander Alex Wood against Cubs righty Jake Arrieta. Arrieta can become a free agent after the World Series, so this could be his final start for the Cubs.

Game time for Game 4 is 8:08 p.m. Central.