Emanuel to call for 15 cents more per Uber, Lyft ride in 2018 budget

CHICAGO -- Mayor Rahm Emanuel will unveil his 2018 budget plan in an address later today.

The mayor will call for a 15-cent increase in the fee for Lyft and Uber rides to finance CTA train and bus upgrades.

The 9-1-1 tax will increase by a $1.10 a month. That is expected to give $30 million to the city.

A $53 million city property tax increase is already scheduled to hit homeowners next year.

The budget calls for more officers and investments in youth programs.

The mayor also plans to call for an increase in the amusement taxes to 9 percent from 5 percent for venues with more than 1500 seats.

Smaller sized venues, now paying the 5 percent tax, wouldn't have to pay any more.