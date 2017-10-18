Eddie Olczyk back in Blackhawks broadcast booth

Welcome back Eddie!
Eddie Olczyk is back in the Blackhawks broadcast booth tonight as he continues his fight against cancer.
Eddie will call the Blackhawks’ game against the Blues in St. Louis with play-by-play announcer “Doc” Emrick.
Olczyk took a leave of absence after announcing that he was diagnosed with colon cancer this summer. He has already undergone treatments that are expected to last six months.
He’s also scheduled to join longtime partner Pat Foley for the call on the Blackhawks-Oilers game on WGN-TV Thursday night.
Fans were excited to see him back.