Eddie Olczyk back in Blackhawks broadcast booth

Welcome back Eddie!

Well isn't this a sight for sore eyes. Wonderful to see Eddie Olczyk helping out with tonight's broadcast. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/qkCqtQeYLw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 18, 2017

Eddie Olczyk is back in the Blackhawks broadcast booth tonight as he continues his fight against cancer.

Eddie will call the Blackhawks’ game against the Blues in St. Louis with play-by-play announcer “Doc” Emrick.

"When I'm feeling good, Doc, I want to be next to you." It's so good to see you, Eddie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZTvndyHXeG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) October 18, 2017

Olczyk took a leave of absence after announcing that he was diagnosed with colon cancer this summer. He has already undergone treatments that are expected to last six months.

Great To See: Eddie Olczyk returns to the broadcast booth to call a Blackhawks game for 1st time since Colon Cancer diagnosis. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/m2aqff5j82 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 19, 2017

He’s also scheduled to join longtime partner Pat Foley for the call on the Blackhawks-Oilers game on WGN-TV Thursday night.

Fans were excited to see him back.