Cubs Game 4 Notes For Wednesday vs. LA Dodgers

* The Dodgers won yesterday, 6-1, to take a 3-0 lead in the series. A team leading a best-of-seven postseason series three games to none has gone on to win the series 97.2 percent of the time. Only once has a team come back from a 3-0 deficit – the 2004 Boston Red Sox.

* The Dodgers have yet to lose in the 2017 postseason. Their six consecutive wins is the team’s longest postseason win streak in franchise history. The longest ever win streak to begin a postseason is eight games in a row, accomplished by the 2014 Kansas City Royals.

* Yasiel Puig has four multi-hit games so far this postseason, trailing only Jose Altuve, who has five such games. Puig has played in two fewer games than Altuve, however.

* The Cubs have a team batting average of .172 so far this postseason. As it stands, it would be the worst postseason team batting average in Cubs franchise history.

* Alex Wood has yet to pitch this postseason but allowed two runs over 6.0 innings in his final start of the season on September 26, a 9-2 win over the Padres. Tonight will be Wood’s first career start in the postseason, but he’s allowed eight runs (four earned) over 7.1 career postseason innings in relief for an ERA of 4.91.

* Jake Arrieta allowed one run (zero earned) over 4.0 innings in his last start, but received the loss in the 5-0 loss to the Nationals in Game 4 of the NLDS. Including the postseason, Arrieta sports an ERA of 2.71 at home this season compared to 3.81 on road.