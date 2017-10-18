Chicago lawyer announces bid for Illinois attorney general

CHICAGO — A Chicago attorney and one-time chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education has announced he’s running for the Democratic nomination for Illinois attorney general.

Jesse Ruiz announced his bid Wednesday, saying he wants to put “the law on the side of people who work hard and play by the rules.” The nomination became an open contest after Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced she wouldn’t seek a fifth term next year.

Ruiz is president of Chicago’s park district board of commissioners. He’s also served as vice president of the Chicago Board of Education and interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools. Ruiz and his family live on Chicago’s South Side.

Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. Scott Drury, state Sen. Kwame Raoul and Sharon Fairley, the former head of Chicago’s police oversight agency.