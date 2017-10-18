Caribbean Travel Deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kendra Thornton of Royal Travel says there is a lot of confusion out there about which Caribbean destinations were and were not affected. Islands like Puerto Rico, Dominca, Barbuba, St. Martin, the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Cuba are still struggling; people are encouraged to make donations to charities such as Tourism Cares. The good news is that some of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations like Domincan Republic, Jamaica, Aruba and St. Lucia were not impacted or minimally impacted and beach resorts are open and waiting for vacationers. Here are some deals you can book now for travel this year to these islands.

Dominican Republic –

A 7-night all-inclusive package to the Dominican Republic for $779 pp for December travel (based on double occupancy). Includes round-trip air, all meals & drinks and taxes. Plus, you get $200 in resort coupons per room.

Aruba –

A 5-night all-inclusive package to Aruba is $1546 pp for December travel (based on double occupancy). This package includes round-trip air, all meals & drinks and taxes.

Jamaica –

A 5-night all-inclusive package to Jamaica is $1042 pp (based on double occupancy) for December travel. Package includes round-trip air, all meals & drinks and taxes. Plus, you get $200 in resort coupons per room.

Saint Lucia-

Three nights in December running $719 per person (based on double occupancy). Price excludes flights, which are as low as $703 RT.