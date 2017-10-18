Bulls’ Bobby Portis suspended for 8 games after altercation with Nikola Mirotić

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have suspended forward Bobby Portis for the first eight games for injuring teammate Nikola Mirotic during a fight at practice.

Mirotic suffered multiple broken bones in his face as well as a concussion on Tuesday. He will likely need surgery. Bulls’ executive VP John Paxson says Mirotić will be out for four to six weeks, “but needs to clear concussion protocol.”

“We anticipate Niko being out 4-6 weeks, but needs to clear concussion protocol.” – John Paxson — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 18, 2017

The team announced the suspension on Wednesday. Chicago opens the season at Toronto on Thursday.

A 2015 first-round pick, Portis has averaged 6.9 points and 5 rebounds. He will be allowed to practice with the team while he is suspended.

Mirotic averaged 10.8 points over his first three seasons with Chicago. A restricted free agent, he signed a two-year contract that could pay as much as $27 million in September. The club holds an option on the second season.