× Blackhawks Game Notes For Wednesday @ St. Louis

* The Blackhawks beat the Predators in overtime on Saturday, 2-1, despite trailing entering the third period. It was Chicago’s eighth win since the start of last season when entering the final period with a deficit to overcome, tied for the second-most wins in the NHL with Chicago and Winnipeg (Montreal – 12).

* After winning four straight games to begin the year, the Blues have now dropped their last two after losing in Tampa Bay on Saturday, 2-1. The club won its lone home game this season against Dallas on October 7, 4-2, and has won seven of their last nine regular-season games in St. Louis, and 10 of their last 14 including the playoffs.

* Each team won five of 10 regular-season meetings over the previous two seasons, with Chicago holding a slight advantage in goals scored, 29-28 (excluding goals awarded for shootouts).

* The Blackhawks scored 21 goals and posted a 17.7 shooting percentage in their first four games this season, but have four goals and a 5.5 shooting percentage in their last two.

* Chicago has an NHL-best +10 goal differential in the first period, having scored 11 goals, the second most in hockey (Philadelphia – 12) while allowing just one, the fewest in the NHL. St. Louis is tied with Washington for the second-best goal differential in the opening period at +5 (7-2).

* These teams are the only two in the Western Conference with five players having recorded at least six points this season.