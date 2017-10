× Will police body cameras be replaced by gun-mounted cameras?

A handful of police departments are going beyond body cameras, and testing gun-mounted cameras.

Supporters of the idea say it’s too easy for a body camera’s view to be blocked by an arm or a wall; and sometimes a body camera isn’t even turned on.

Gun-mounted cameras turn on automatically when a gun is drawn from its holster.

But critics say, they don’t record the confrontation that led to the gun being drawn.