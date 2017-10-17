WATCH: Elderly man seriously injured after suspect pushes him from wheelchair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect who pushed a 77-year-old man away from his wheelchair Sunday morning, after the elderly man suffered a broken hip and internal bleeding in the fall.

Security footage shows Jorge Barretto pushing his wheelchair down a sidewalk in the Bronx when a young man approaches him. After a short conversation, the suspect shoves Baretto away from his wheelchair and he falls.

The suspect helped Barretto get up and sit in his wheelchair. He then left Barretto and walked away in the other direction. Baretto wheeled himself to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken hip and internal bleeding.

"There’s major concerns about the senior citizens that we have in here,” Baretto's neighbor Edgar Laboy told WPIX. "They shouldn’t be walking out in the streets by themselves – you know. I always talk to my mom about that."

Police have asked for help identifying the suspect. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater, a red jacket and black pants.