Rep. Peter Roskam discusses tax relief and economy growth

Posted 10:55 AM, October 17, 2017, by

U.S. Representative Peter J. Roskam serves the 6th District of Illinois and is the Ways & Means Tax Policy Chairman for the 115th Congress. In this position, he plays a leading role in shaping America's tax policy. He talked to WGN Morning News about tax relief and economy growth in what is expected to be  first major overhaul of the nation’s tax code in over three decades.